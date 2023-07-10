Home Cities Vijayawada

NCC naval wing cadets embark on 10-day adventurous expedition in Krishna river

The safety and security of all ranks during the expedition are paramount to its success.

Published: 10th July 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

NCC naval wing cadets taking part in the 10-day whaler sailing and windsurfing expedition being held at Nagarjun Sagar Dam in Nalgonda district of Telangana | EXPRESS

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 100 Naval NCC cadets, including 50 female cadets are participating with enthusiasm in the ongoing 10-day Whaler Sailing and Windsurfing Expedition, which began on July 5 at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in Nalgonda district of Telangana.

The expedition set sail with excitement with various units from AP and Telangana in this remarkable adventure, covering a distance of 210 km in the pristine waters. As a part of the expedition, the unit officers conducted a mega medical camp, volunteered by the cadets for the sake of the public.

Speaking to TNIE, Commander Bharat Bhushan said that the expedition aims to provide the cadets with firsthand experience in the art of sailing and windsurfing, allowing them to hone their skills. By facing the challenges posed by nature, the organisers hope to instil a sense of adventure, camaraderie, and hard work among the participants.

“Under the theme of community living, the expedition also emphasises unity and teamwork among the Naval NCC cadets and staff of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana directorate. Through this rigorous journey, the participants will develop essential life skills and a sense of social responsibility,” he added.

He further explained that during the expedition, the Naval wing NCC cadets and staff will engage in social welfare activities, interacting with the local community to foster cultural exchange and social responsibility. This unique opportunity will provide the cadets with invaluable experiences, nurturing their personal growth and leadership abilities, he informed.

Chief Instructor S Suresh, sixth Naval unit Kakinada, informed that as part of engaging the cadets in social welfare activities, they conducted a medical camp at the Youth Hostel campus, Vijayapuri South, Nagarjuna Sagar. Major Dr YVK Chaitanya Reddy from Kurnool diagnosed basic vital tests for nearly 60 patients from surrounding places of Nalgonda and Palnadu border villages.  

The safety and security of all ranks during the expedition are paramount to its success. A team of highly experienced officers, led by Kakinada NCC Gp Cdr Colonel AK Rishi as the expedition safety officer, Lieutenant Commander Harpreet Singh, OC 6 NU NCC as the expedition commandant, and Commander Bharat Bhushan, OC 7(A) Naval Unit NCC, Narsapur as the expedition training officer, are overseeing the journey and sailing alongside the cadets.

Petty Officer cadet G Prasanth from Narsapur West Godavari District said, “Though our activities were engaged with the Godavari river, this expedition has given us a lot of confidence in dealing with water bodies. Before the expedition, we all underwent a comprehensive conditioning camp to enhance our sailing, boat pulling, and navigation skills. We were also thoroughly briefed on essential safety protocols, ensuring our preparedness for the challenges that lie ahead.

