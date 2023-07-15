Stepfather impregnates two minor girls in Eluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a woman had allegedly forced her two minor daughters to have a physical relationship with her second husband and impregnated them in Eluru district. The incident came to light when the two victims along with their uncle approached Eluru Disha police and lodged a complaint, following which the police arrested the two accused on Friday.

According to Eluru Superintendent of police (SP) D Mary Prashanthi, the accused woman, who hails from Pedapadu mandal, married her distant relative Putta Satish Pawan Kumar in 2010 after her husband died of illness in 2007. After a few years, the accused Satish came to know that she had undergone birth control operation. With a desire to have a male heir, Sathish continued to threaten her that he would marry another woman for a boy child.

With no intention of losing her husband, the mother hatched a plan and reportedly forced her elder daughter to enter into a physical relationship with the girl’s stepfather. As a result, the elder daughter gave birth to a baby girl in 2017. Disappointed with this, Satish continued to express his desire for a male child.

“Unable to bear his pressure, the woman forced her second daughter into a physical relationship with the accused. Things turned worse when the second minor girl gave birth to a premature baby and died subsequently. Unable to bear the harassment, the two girls narrated the entire trauma to their uncle and lodged a complaint,” said the SP. The arrested accused were produced in the court and police are investigating the case ascertain the facts in the case, she added.

