VMC to set up STPs with Rs 135 crore funds across Vijayawada

VMC has allocated Rs 14.9 crore under phase 1 of the project in order to develop four STPs and bio-gas energy plants in strategic locations.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant stride towards sustainable development and environmental conservation, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has embarked on a commendable journey to construct sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the city. With a total sanctioned amount of Rs 135 crore, this initiative aims to address the critical issue of wastewater management and promote cleaner energy solutions.

VMC has allocated Rs 14.9 crore under phase 1 of the project in order to develop four STPs and bio-gas energy plants in strategic locations. These STPs have been successfully set up in Ramalingeswara Nagar, Ajithsingh Nagar, Autonagar, and Jakkampudi areas. The VMC has issued tenders amounting to Rs 120 crore for further expansion and enhancement of the sewage treatment infrastructure for the second phase.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) extended support to the VMC by providing a grant of Rs 11.5 crore. The funds will be instrumental in establishing additional biogas energy plants.

Speaking on the occasion, VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that the implementation of these STPs and bio-gas energy plants is expected to result in several far-reaching benefits for the city. Apart from promoting the efficient treatment of wastewater, the generation of bio-gas will contribute to the city’s energy needs, he said.

