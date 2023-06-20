Home Cities Vijayawada

CPM to take up Polavaram Poru Yatra from today

The objective of the rally is to expose how the State and Central governments have deceived the families who have been displaced due to the  Polavaram Project.

Published: 20th June 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

V Srinivasa Rao

CPM Andhra Pradesh secretary V Srinivasa Rao (Photo |Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram Poru Yatra of CPM Andhra Pradesh unit will commence on June 20 and continue till July 4, the party State Secretary announced on Monday. The objective of the rally is to expose how the State and Central governments have deceived the families who have been displaced due to the  Polavaram Project, V Srinivasa Rao explained. 

Speaking to reporters at the “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Vijayawada Press Club on Monday, the Left leader said though promises about Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package were made, none were fulfilled even as the displaced families’ problems remain unresolved.

“Of the Rs 55,000 crore project cost, Rs 33,000 crore was meant for R&R. However, the policymakers in the Centre and State are more concerned about the construction and least bothered about PDFs,” he remarked. “According to the plan, if the height of the dam would have been 45 metres, the villages would have submerged. However, at 41 metres itself, the villages are underwater,” he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram Poru Yatra V Srinivasa Rao
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp