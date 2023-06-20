CPM to take up Polavaram Poru Yatra from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram Poru Yatra of CPM Andhra Pradesh unit will commence on June 20 and continue till July 4, the party State Secretary announced on Monday. The objective of the rally is to expose how the State and Central governments have deceived the families who have been displaced due to the Polavaram Project, V Srinivasa Rao explained. Speaking to reporters at the "Meet the Press" programme organised by the Vijayawada Press Club on Monday, the Left leader said though promises about Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package were made, none were fulfilled even as the displaced families' problems remain unresolved. "Of the Rs 55,000 crore project cost, Rs 33,000 crore was meant for R&R. However, the policymakers in the Centre and State are more concerned about the construction and least bothered about PDFs," he remarked. "According to the plan, if the height of the dam would have been 45 metres, the villages would have submerged. However, at 41 metres itself, the villages are underwater," he noted.