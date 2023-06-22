Home Cities Vijayawada

Ensure proper delivery of ration: AP food panel chief

He also said that according to the menu decided by the government, meals, eggs and snacks should be provided to the students staying in schools and welfare hostels.

Published: 22nd June 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

ration shop

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chitha Vijay Prathap Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Food Commission Chairman held a review meeting at his office on the public delivery system, Anganwadi, mid-day meal scheme, facilities provided to welfare department hostel students and implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana schemes. He discussed the shortcomings with the officials of the respective departments.  

Speaking on the occasion, Chitta Vijaya Pratap Reddy said that to ensure the proper delivery of ration commodities to the cardholders and meals, eggs, YSR Sampurna Poshana kits, Balamrutam should be distributed following the government guidelines to the pregnant women, infants, children in Anganwadi centres.  

He also said that according to the menu decided by the government, meals, eggs and snacks should be provided to the students staying in schools and welfare hostels. The chairman also instructed the officials that in addition to Rs 5,000 given by the central government to pregnant women for their first delivery under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana scheme, the state government’s provision of Rs 1,000 to rural women Rs 600 to urban women should be distributed perfectly.

FCI observes Yoga Day

Food Corporation of India (FCI) observed 9th International Day of Yoga at its regional office, and in divisional offices in Kurnool, Nellore, Vijayawada and other districts

