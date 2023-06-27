Home Cities Vijayawada

Paderu medical college to be functional from 2024-25

She said that five medical colleges will begin their operations this academic year. 

Published: 27th June 2023 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

medical College, ED

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani said that the Government Medical College at Paderu will operate its services from the next academic year which is from 2024-25. 

She inspected the construction works of the medical college at Paderu on Tuesday and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is spending Rs 500 crore for the construction of a Medical College in Paderu.

She also informed that their government has allocated funds for the construction of another medical college in Parvathipuram-Manyam by spending Rs 600 crore for the sake of tribals. She said that five medical colleges will begin their operations this academic year. 

Minister Vidadala Rajani said that the government is spending Rs 264 crore for the construction of five super speciality hospitals in tribal areas in the State.

MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare), MLA of Paderu Bhagyalakshmi, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi and Araku MLA Setty Phalguna were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paderu Government Medical College Vidadala Rajani Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp