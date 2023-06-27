Paderu medical college to be functional from 2024-25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani said that the Government Medical College at Paderu will operate its services from the next academic year which is from 2024-25.

She inspected the construction works of the medical college at Paderu on Tuesday and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is spending Rs 500 crore for the construction of a Medical College in Paderu.

She also informed that their government has allocated funds for the construction of another medical college in Parvathipuram-Manyam by spending Rs 600 crore for the sake of tribals. She said that five medical colleges will begin their operations this academic year.

Minister Vidadala Rajani said that the government is spending Rs 264 crore for the construction of five super speciality hospitals in tribal areas in the State.

MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare), MLA of Paderu Bhagyalakshmi, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi and Araku MLA Setty Phalguna were present.

VIJAYAWADA: The Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani said that the Government Medical College at Paderu will operate its services from the next academic year which is from 2024-25. She inspected the construction works of the medical college at Paderu on Tuesday and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is spending Rs 500 crore for the construction of a Medical College in Paderu. She also informed that their government has allocated funds for the construction of another medical college in Parvathipuram-Manyam by spending Rs 600 crore for the sake of tribals. She said that five medical colleges will begin their operations this academic year. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Minister Vidadala Rajani said that the government is spending Rs 264 crore for the construction of five super speciality hospitals in tribal areas in the State. MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare), MLA of Paderu Bhagyalakshmi, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi and Araku MLA Setty Phalguna were present.