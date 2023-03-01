53-year-old undergoes minimally invasive cardiac surgery in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 54-year-old man, Kuricheti Lakshmi Naga Venkateswara Rao hailing from Eluru underwent a rare minimally invasive off-pump CABG surgery. Ketharju Aruna Rao (53) from Penamaluru, Krishna District, underwent a rare minimally invasive cardiac surgery of the MVR.

Both surgeries were performed by the doctors of Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada and went successfully.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon of Kamineni Hospitals Dr Vishal Khante said, “Minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS) is a highly advanced surgical technique that involves performing complex heart surgeries through small incisions instead of open heart surgery. MICS surgeries offer several benefits over traditional surgeries and lower overall health care costs.”

COO of Hospitals Dr Naveen expressed his satisfaction and joy at the successful completion of these surgeries. Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr B Bharath, Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr MSN Pavan Kumar and others were also present.

VIJAYAWADA: A 54-year-old man, Kuricheti Lakshmi Naga Venkateswara Rao hailing from Eluru underwent a rare minimally invasive off-pump CABG surgery. Ketharju Aruna Rao (53) from Penamaluru, Krishna District, underwent a rare minimally invasive cardiac surgery of the MVR. Both surgeries were performed by the doctors of Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada and went successfully. Speaking on the occasion, Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon of Kamineni Hospitals Dr Vishal Khante said, “Minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS) is a highly advanced surgical technique that involves performing complex heart surgeries through small incisions instead of open heart surgery. MICS surgeries offer several benefits over traditional surgeries and lower overall health care costs.” COO of Hospitals Dr Naveen expressed his satisfaction and joy at the successful completion of these surgeries. Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr B Bharath, Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr MSN Pavan Kumar and others were also present. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });