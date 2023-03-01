Home Cities Vijayawada

53-year-old undergoes minimally invasive cardiac surgery in Vijayawada

Both surgeries were performed by the doctors of Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada and went successfully.

Published: 01st March 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 54-year-old man, Kuricheti Lakshmi Naga Venkateswara Rao hailing from Eluru underwent a rare minimally invasive off-pump CABG surgery. Ketharju Aruna Rao (53) from Penamaluru, Krishna District, underwent a rare minimally invasive cardiac surgery of the MVR. 

Both surgeries were performed by the doctors of Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada and went successfully.
Speaking on the occasion, Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon of Kamineni Hospitals Dr Vishal Khante said, “Minimally invasive cardiac surgery (MICS) is a highly advanced surgical technique that involves performing complex heart surgeries through small incisions instead of open heart surgery. MICS surgeries offer several benefits over traditional surgeries and lower overall health care costs.”

COO of Hospitals Dr Naveen expressed his satisfaction and joy at the successful completion of these surgeries. Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr B Bharath, Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr MSN Pavan Kumar and others were  also present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minimally invasive cardiac surgery
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp