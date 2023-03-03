Arcoiris Beauty Pageant India brochure released

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bollywood actresses Moumita Bose and Meghana Banerjee expressed their happiness for participating in the curtain raiser event in a holy place like Vijayawada where Goddess Kanaka Durga was enshrined. They participated in the programme held at Hotel Park Hyatt and unveiled the brochure of the Arcoiris Beauty Pageant 2023 event along with the organisers.

Arcoiris Director Dr Himanshu Tiwari said that four categories including Mr, Miss, Mrs and Curvy, Beauty Pageant India and International 2023 competitions will be organised with women empowerment and social development objectives.Between 18 to 65 years aged are eligible to participate in the contest. He said that for complete details contact 8949006179.

On the occasion, all the beauties enthralled the gathering of the event with their catwalk. Sravani Media Head Sravani Vennam, Mrs Universe Southeast Asia VV Manjula Kumari, Anu Hospital Director Dr K Sridevi, and others were also present.

VIJAYAWADA: Bollywood actresses Moumita Bose and Meghana Banerjee expressed their happiness for participating in the curtain raiser event in a holy place like Vijayawada where Goddess Kanaka Durga was enshrined. They participated in the programme held at Hotel Park Hyatt and unveiled the brochure of the Arcoiris Beauty Pageant 2023 event along with the organisers. Arcoiris Director Dr Himanshu Tiwari said that four categories including Mr, Miss, Mrs and Curvy, Beauty Pageant India and International 2023 competitions will be organised with women empowerment and social development objectives.Between 18 to 65 years aged are eligible to participate in the contest. He said that for complete details contact 8949006179. On the occasion, all the beauties enthralled the gathering of the event with their catwalk. Sravani Media Head Sravani Vennam, Mrs Universe Southeast Asia VV Manjula Kumari, Anu Hospital Director Dr K Sridevi, and others were also present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });