Inspect provisions for animal birth control operations: Vijayawada Corporation Commissioner

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the birth control operation process for stray dogs set up in the Dog Operation Unit located at Excel Plant, Singh Nagar. The Commissioner directed the officials to personally inspect the facilities provided for the Animal Birth Control operations in the Dog Operation Unit, including sheds, water supply and the performance of the staff, and report to the Commissioner if any deviations are found there. He announced that three mobile vehicles have been provided for three assembly constituencies. Officials concerned have been instructed to vaccinate all the stray dogs in the city on a war foot basis.

The concerned AMOH, Ward Sanitation and Environment Secretary and ANMs will simultaneously conduct stray dogs survey in their respective jurisdiction and complete the said survey by the end of April 2023. He also enquired about the measures taken up to control birth of stray dogs in the city and also ordered the officials to catch around 60 dogs per day in the city limits and conduct Animal Bir th Control (ABC) operations at the Operation Unit. “I request people to cooperate with VMC. Owners of the pet dogs should voluntarily come forward and get their pets operated and vaccinated with Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV),” said the Commissioner.

