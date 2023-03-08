SRM University holds seminar on sustainable development in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP organised a National Science Day seminar on ‘Green Growth Technologies and Skills’ on Tuesday to promote awareness on the critical need for sustainable development and a green economy for human sustenance. Prof Seeram Ramakrishna, FREng, Everest Chair, Director- Center for Nanotechnology & Sustainability, National University of Singapore delivered the session in the presence of Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean-School of Engineering and Sciences (SEAS), Dr Karthik Rajendran, Head- Department of Environmental Science and Engineering; Dr Shoji D Thottathil, Assistant Professor, SRM AP and other faculty and students of the university.

“Many challenges and needs of human beings which include climate change, extreme weather, biodiversity loss, food supply, nutrition, healthcare, security, urbanisation, sanitisation, clean water and energy, resources, shelter, transportation and circular economy demand polydisciplinary knowledge and effort,” said Prof Ramakrishna. He emphasised that a circular economy or Global commons requires the cooperation of countries.

