AP BJP chief Somu demands white paper on AgriGold victims issue

The victims are yet to get their hard earned money deposited with AgriGold. The scam had reportedly claimed the live of 142 depositors.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju wrote an open letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, demanding a white paper on the issue of AgriGold victims. The issue has remained unresolved. The victims are yet to get their hard earned money deposited with AgriGold. The scam had reportedly claimed the live of 142 depositors.

“The then CM announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia and you said it would be Rs 10 lakh. However, not a single paisa has been paid so far,” he mentioned in the letter. For the deposit bonds of less than Rs 10,000, a sum of Rs 250 crore was released in 2019. In August 2021, another Rs 667 crore was released. After that, there has been no further payments, he added.

Nearly 14 lakh victims of AgriGold have been waiting for repayment of their deposits. The previous TDP government had ignored them. “Now, the YSRC government is also doing the same,” the State BJP chief remarked.

