Application process for MTech opens at SRM-AP

GATE-qualified candidates are admitted to the programme without a written test but should attend an interview.

VIJAYAWADA:  The application process for MTech admissions for the academic year 2023-24 is opened at SRM University-AP. All the admitted students will receive a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver scholarship with a monthly stipend of Rs 6000 i.e., Rs 72,000 per year. 

According to a statement by Director of Admissions at SRM-AP Prof Y Siva Sankar, the fee concession is aimed for promoting research in higher education. Classes for the programme will commence in August. 
The university’s MTech programmes are being offered in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Mechanical Engineering (ME).

MTech CSE has specialisations in Data Science, Cybersecurity and AI & amp including ML, whereas MTech ECE has specialisations in VLSI and IoT, and MTech ME has specialisations in Thermal Engineering as well as Materials & Manufacturing Technology.

GATE-qualified candidates are admitted to the programme without a written test but should attend an interview. Non-GATE candidates are supposed to attend a written test. 

Candidates who have successfully cleared the entrance test shall be considered eligible for an interview. To be eligible to apply for MTech programme, candidates must have a minimum aggregate score of 60 per cent or equivalent grade point in Class X, XII and a relevant undergraduate degree.

