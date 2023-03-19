Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy rains likely in AP coastal districts, Rayalaseema

Farmers are concerned that the unseasonal rains may reduce mango quality, which will affect market sentiments.

Published: 19th March 2023 07:57 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains that lashed Nellore city, different parts of Rayalaseema, and parts of Krishna and Guntur districts on Saturday are expected to continue on Sunday also. According to the MET department, heavy rains accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in coastal districts and the Rayalaseema region on Sunday and Monday. 

Dark clouds hovering over the city on Saturday I Prasant Madugula

The cloud cover for the past two days has given some respite to people of the State from increasing mercury levels for the past few weeks. APSDMA officials cautioned the people from moving out in fields and taking shelter under trees as chances of lightening strikes are high. In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported in Repalle of Bapatla district and rains up to 4 cm were reported at several places in both coastal and Rayalaseema districts. As per the APSDPS realtime data, highest rainfall was recorded at 8.2 cm in Rajanagaram of East Godavari district, followed by 7.5 cm in Etcherla of Srikakulam district. 

Parts of Nellore and Tirupati districts have witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. In Tirupati district, the rains were accompanied by lighting at isolated places in Varadaiahpalem (52.2mm), Tada (36.2 mm) and Sullurpet (31.4 mm) mandals.  Farmers are concerned that the unseasonal rains may reduce mango quality, which will affect market sentiments.

