Vignan University breaks Guinness World Records

VIJAYAWADA: The Cancer Awareness Programme organised by Vignan University has broken the Guinness World Records. Vignan’s University in collaboration with USA-based Grace Cancer Foundation and Collective Power of One International (CPIO) has successfully conducted the largest cervical cancer awareness programme. The event, which took place on a Saturday, achieved a Guinness World Record.

According to Guinness World Records judge Swapnil Dangarikar, the programme had been held for more than 3,465 women, which was the first time and the previous record was around 1,919 women attended the programme.

Robotic Surgical Oncologist at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Founder and CEO of CPIO in Texas, USA Dr Satya S Kalangi, Fertility Specialist and Board Member of CPIO in Texas, USA Dr Dale Climie, Fertility Specialist Dr Venkata Sujatha attended as the chief guests. Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah and Vice-Chairman Lavu Srikrishna Devaayulu graced the event.

Robotic Surgical Oncologist at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli highlighted the lack of awareness around cervical cancer screening and its life-saving potential. Many others spoke on the occasion. Swapnil Dangarikar awarded the certificate to Dr Lavu Rathaiah, Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli and Dr Satya.

