Vijayawada Railway division’s performance reviewed 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain reviewed the performance of the Vijayawada Railway Division on Tuesday. Divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan briefed regarding developmental works & infrastructure projects under progress in the division.

Arun Kumar Jain congratulated the officials of Team Vijayawada for exceptional loading performance during the Financial Year 2022-23, commissioning 135.8 km of Gudur-Vijayawada tripling works and completing the Branch-line doubling works.

He congratulated the Vijayawada-Gudur tripling works, eliminating bottlenecks and electrification works to increase the sectional capacity and decongesting the section for leveraging the train operations in the busy grand trunk route. He further stressed on improvement of punctuality performance and safety in train operations.

Officials were advised to implement proper planning for executing the tasks in time such as traffic blocks, maintenance works and repair works without delay and affecting the train operations.

Arun Kumar Jain also took stock of the staff grievances and advised the officials to work in coordination with Personnel & Accounts Department as most of the issues pertaining to a promotion, pay fixation and settlements.

GM appealed to the Officials to devise ways and means to increase earnings and reduce expenditure to achieve a healthy operating ratio.

