Remove encroachments on footpaths: Tax Payers Association

The footpaths have either been encroached by the builders, electricity poles, transformers or small traders’ structures.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:29 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The president and secretaries of the Taxpayers Association on Tuesday demanded the removal of encroachments on footpaths in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, President V Sambi Reddy said, “It is a waste of public money to spend on footpath repair without removing encroachments on Mahatma Gandhi Road.

The footpaths have either been encroached on by the builders, electricity poles, transformers or small traders’ structures. In some places, its construction is not complete. Few street crossings also have barrier walls. Association secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that the footpaths sanctioned with the fund of the 15th Finance Commission were cancelled in One Town KT Road.

