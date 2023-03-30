Konaseema villages worship different avatars of Lord Ram in unique style

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The devotees prefer calling Lord Sri Ram, Andala Rama, Abhinava Rama, Neela Megha Shyama, Kodanda Rama and other names. But, in the Konaseema district, Lord Srirama is called Bondha Rama, Godari Rama and Dabbala Rama. Though it seems surprising to hear the reason appears to be more fascinating. To know about these three Avataras of Lord Sri Rama, we will have to go through the history of the Konaseema district.

Bondha Rama

There is a street called ‘Arava Garavu’ in Indupalli village of Amalapuram Mandal in the Konaseema district. One Peri Kavanna, a dravidian brahmin who migrated from Tamil Nadu, started a tradition here 400 years ago. Under this tradition, the lower part of a banana trunk (stem), which is called in this area as Bondha, is buried in the ground along with a bunch of bananas. It is decorated with flowers, place Lord Sri Ram into it and perform the special puja.

Vasant Navratri of Bondha Rama is organised for nine days from Chaitra Suddha Padyami i.e. Ugadi, with bhajans and pujas and Prasadam will be distributed daily.

On Chaitra Shuddha Navami i.e. Sri Rama Navami, the idols of Sitaram are brought in a palanquin in procession and after circumambulation around a banana trunk, which has received Vasantha Puja as Bondha Rama, is immersed in the river Godavari. After immersion of Bondha Rama, Kalyanam of Sri Sitarama is performed as an eye feast.

Speaking to TNIE, Peri Rama Krishna, said, “It is an age-old tradition from the time of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers. We worship Rama as Bondha Rama by performing puja on a banana tree assuming it is Lord Rama. This tradition has been going on in our village for 450 years. As part of continuing the tradition of our ancestors, this year we are also celebrating Sri Rama Navami from Ugadi with grandeur as Vasanthotsavam of Bondha Rama,” he said.

Shishtla Bhavani Shankar, a bank employee and a local, said, “Unlike the usual Sri Rama Navami Puja, this Bondha Rama Puja is beautiful to watch. It is a tradition in our region and Bondha Rama is the favourite deity of all the residents here,” he added.

Godari Rama

Lord Srirama is called ‘Godari Rama’ in Peramma Agraharam in Amalapuram town of Konaseema district. The public called Srirama here as ‘Godari Rama’ because the temple was built on the bed of the sub-drain of river Godavari which is called in the district ‘Kausika’. Kalyanam of Sri Sitarama is also performed with grandeur here on Sri Ram Navami day.

Dabbala Rama

The public of Boda Shakuru village and Duddi vari Agraharam of Alavaram Mandal of Konaseema district called Lord Sri Rama as ‘Dabbala Rama’. Vasantha Utsavalu (Spring festivals) are held here for five days in May. It is customary here for the local devotees to play foil tin cans as Bhajantris. Hence, all the locals and surrounding villagers called Sri Rama here as ‘Dabbala Rama.’

VIJAYAWADA: The devotees prefer calling Lord Sri Ram, Andala Rama, Abhinava Rama, Neela Megha Shyama, Kodanda Rama and other names. But, in the Konaseema district, Lord Srirama is called Bondha Rama, Godari Rama and Dabbala Rama. Though it seems surprising to hear the reason appears to be more fascinating. To know about these three Avataras of Lord Sri Rama, we will have to go through the history of the Konaseema district. Bondha Rama There is a street called ‘Arava Garavu’ in Indupalli village of Amalapuram Mandal in the Konaseema district. One Peri Kavanna, a dravidian brahmin who migrated from Tamil Nadu, started a tradition here 400 years ago. Under this tradition, the lower part of a banana trunk (stem), which is called in this area as Bondha, is buried in the ground along with a bunch of bananas. It is decorated with flowers, place Lord Sri Ram into it and perform the special puja.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vasant Navratri of Bondha Rama is organised for nine days from Chaitra Suddha Padyami i.e. Ugadi, with bhajans and pujas and Prasadam will be distributed daily. On Chaitra Shuddha Navami i.e. Sri Rama Navami, the idols of Sitaram are brought in a palanquin in procession and after circumambulation around a banana trunk, which has received Vasantha Puja as Bondha Rama, is immersed in the river Godavari. After immersion of Bondha Rama, Kalyanam of Sri Sitarama is performed as an eye feast. Speaking to TNIE, Peri Rama Krishna, said, “It is an age-old tradition from the time of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers. We worship Rama as Bondha Rama by performing puja on a banana tree assuming it is Lord Rama. This tradition has been going on in our village for 450 years. As part of continuing the tradition of our ancestors, this year we are also celebrating Sri Rama Navami from Ugadi with grandeur as Vasanthotsavam of Bondha Rama,” he said. Shishtla Bhavani Shankar, a bank employee and a local, said, “Unlike the usual Sri Rama Navami Puja, this Bondha Rama Puja is beautiful to watch. It is a tradition in our region and Bondha Rama is the favourite deity of all the residents here,” he added. Godari Rama Lord Srirama is called ‘Godari Rama’ in Peramma Agraharam in Amalapuram town of Konaseema district. The public called Srirama here as ‘Godari Rama’ because the temple was built on the bed of the sub-drain of river Godavari which is called in the district ‘Kausika’. Kalyanam of Sri Sitarama is also performed with grandeur here on Sri Ram Navami day. Dabbala Rama The public of Boda Shakuru village and Duddi vari Agraharam of Alavaram Mandal of Konaseema district called Lord Sri Rama as ‘Dabbala Rama’. Vasantha Utsavalu (Spring festivals) are held here for five days in May. It is customary here for the local devotees to play foil tin cans as Bhajantris. Hence, all the locals and surrounding villagers called Sri Rama here as ‘Dabbala Rama.’