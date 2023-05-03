South Central Railway of Vijayawada division flags off its first oil rake

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marching ahead with sheer commitment and relentless dedicated efforts, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR), flagged off its first oil rake from the newly commissioned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Gati Shakti Rail Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal on May.

On April 26, Vijayawada division commissioned the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) Gati Shakti Rail Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Krishnapatnam, Nellore for handling Outwards Petroleum Oil Lubricants.

First POL rake dispatched from Newly Commissioned

BPCL Gati Shakti Rail Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal, Krishnapatnam, Nellore. BPCL GCT, Krishnapatnam is the first ever Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal commissioned in Vijayawada Division SCR

After the Commissioning of the new GCT, the first tanker rake carrying High-Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit was dispatched to BPCL, Cherlapalli. Around 2,693 tonnes of Petroleum Oil Lubricants were loaded in 50 tank wagons and an amount of Rs 35.36 lakh was released by the Division. This is the first ever Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal commissioned in Vijayawada Division SCR.

This BPCL Gati Shakti Terminal developed entirely on private land is served by Krishnapatnam Station on Venkatachalam – Krishnapatnam section of Vijayawada Division. The GCT is commissioned for handling POL outward rakes for a period of 35 years.

With the flagging off its first POL rake, the operations at the new GCT have commenced today. The anticipated traffic projections for the BPCL GCT are more than 20 rakes approx. per month.

Gati Shakti Terminals are envisaged by Indian Railways with an objective to boost investment from the industry in the development of additional terminals for handling Rail Cargo. These newly commissioned GCT terminals will ease the handling of freight commodities for transportation by Rail with enhanced facilities duly providing safe and secure transportation.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated Sr DCM Vavilapalli Rambabu, Sr DOM D Narendra Varma of the Operating and Commercial teams of the Nellore section for commissioning the new GCT on a war footing in record time. He said that the new GCT is another jewel in the crown of Vijayawada Division with huge potential for future loading, being in the vicinity of the port. DRM also suggested the staff explore new commodities and expand the freight basket of the Division, apart from regular conventional traffic.

