Hour of rain brings Vijayawada to its knees, several parts waterlogged

Published: 06th May 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada GGH workers draining out stagnated water after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The heavy rain for more than an hour in several areas of the city disturbed the normal life of the citizens of Vijayawada on Friday. 

The rainwater stagnated in several low-lying areas in the city and also resulted in traffic problems at Ramesh Hospital Centre. The drain water floated at several areas with the heavy rain pour including Suryarao pet, Payakapuram, Old Raja Rajeswaripet, some parts of Singh Nagar, Benz Circle, NTR circle, NTR Colony and the low bridge near Kaleswara Rao Market. The area logged at Low Bridge was cleared by the VMC staff with the help of the motors.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Engineer of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation M Prabhakar Rao said, “We will clear waterlogging at any place within half an hour to one hour. VMC teams will always be alert whenever the rain starts and clear the water by using the latest machinery”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Mirch farmers who were affected by the latest untimely rains staged a different way of protest by throwing the harvested mirchi in the River Krishna at Kosuru Vari Palem, Mopidevi mandal, Krishna District here on Friday. 

On the occasion, farmer Silam Sreeramulu alleged that the rate of the bajji mirchi has decreased.  Farmer Yekkati Hanuman Prasad said that they harvested bajji mirchi by spending nearly Rs 1.5 lakh per acre and the traders are paying only Rs 200 against Rs 330 per bag.

