Heavy rains likely to lash parts of AP for next 4 days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph in isolated places over various regions over the next four days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, Amaravati.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on May 6 and 7, while isolated places in Rayalaseema might witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph. On May 8 and 9, one or two places in the State are likely to receive rainfall.

Meanwhile, according to the Met Department, a cyclonic circulation, currently hovering over the coastal region of Tamil Nadu, is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast at a height of 1.5 km above mean sea level. The IMD suggested that another cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 6, and a low-pressure area may form over the same region by May 7.

The low-pressure area is expected to develop into a depression by May 8 over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, which could then intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving northwards towards the Central Bay of Bengal. The path and intensification of the potential cyclonic storm are still uncertain. The IMD is closely monitoring the situation and a further update would be available only after the cyclone is formed.

On Friday, isolated placed in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema reported heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph were also recorded at isolated places over the regions.

As rains are likely to continue over the next few days, the IMD has advised people to take necessary precautions during the thunderstorms, such as staying indoors, avoiding open fields and high-rise buildings, and not taking shelter under trees. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

