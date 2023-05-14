Passion drives engineer to make strides in fashion

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

VIJAYAWADA: Making strides in the ever-evolving fashion industry, Pramod Sebastian has been experimenting with newer trends and making his way to keep up with modern-day customers. Despite completing his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, this 30-year-old chose his passion and has been making progress in the field of fashion design and imparting free training to young aspirants.

Recognising his eye for fashion, he got chosen for the ‘Best Fashion Influencer Award 2023’ by Advide Media, a renowned organisation in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which recognises and honours people of various fields. Sebastian will be the first person from both Telugu states to bag this award in the fashion designing field.

Pramod Sebastian, the third child of the late Gunja Venkateswaramma and late Tirupathi Rao hails from Vuyyuru and settled at the New RTC colony in Vijayawada. He completed his BTech in Electrical Engineering in 2014 at JNTU Kakinada and worked as an assistant engineer at Hill Cement Plant in Shillong, Meghalaya. Later, he left the job and completed his Master’s in Design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Kannur, Kerala in 2016.

Working as a stylist for Sai Ketan Rao, a TV soap actor, Sebastian showcased his creativity and got a chance to design for Tamil actor Anson Paul. Later, Tamil Director Madhavan gave me an opportunity to work as an assistant costume designer for the Tamil film ‘Anansika’. Sebastian has also been attracting the brides of Vijayawada with his unique wedding designs.

“I’ve got my wedding outfits designed based on the occasion and personality. Blouses, salwar, and frocks made by Pramod came out so well with perfect fitting,” said Kiranmai, a bride.

“My mother is my first Guru. I was inspired by her work and decided to be a fashion designer. My journey started after completing my Master's. With the suggestion of my sister Durga Rani and brother Pavan Kumar, I started designing for the citizens of Vijayawada. I own two brands, Label Pramod Sebastian and UrbanChic,” Pramod Sebastian said.

