Delete assigned land from 22-A list: Andhra Pradesh HC to Vizianagaram collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court said assigned land allotted to an ex-serviceman can be disposed off by the beneficiary after 10 years and such assigned land cannot be included in the 22-A (prohibited lands) list.

The HC made these observations while hearing a petition and directed the Vizianagaram district collector to delete the land of the petitioner from the 22-A list. The court also asked the collector to direct the sub-collector to complete the process of deletion within two months. The sub-registrar was also directed to register the land with the documents produced by the petitioner. The HC said it would view the non-implementation of its orders seriously and asked the collector and sub-registrar to file a report on the implementation of its orders within four months.

The HC gave the orders in a petition filed by G Tirumala Srinivasa Charyulu, stating that the 1.73 acres of land allotted to him under the ex-servicemen quota at Gotlam village in Bondapalli mandal of Vizianagaram district was included in the 22-A list. The petitioner also challenged the refusal of the sub-registrar to register the land. The single-judge bench had earlier issued orders in favour of the petitioner and asked the land to be deleted from the list.

The Bondapalli tahsildar challenged the single judge’s orders. On behalf of the revenue department, government pleader GL Narasimha Reddy said a GO was issued in 2016 for the inclusion of any disputed assigned land in the 22-A list. Similarly, land in dispute and allotted to ex-servicemen cannot be sold, as per the GO.

He also said the land was allotted under the ex-servicemen quota but a DKT patta was issued. The petitioner informed the court that the CCLA had clarified that irrespective of the status of the land, ex-servicemen can sell the land allotted to him after 10 years.

