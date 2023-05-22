Home Cities Vijayawada

Penamaluru police busts prostitution racket, 19 held

According to the inspector, of the three locations, one house belongs to Penamaluru head constable Kishore, which he had reportedly given on rent to a spa centre organiser.

Published: 22nd May 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Prostitution

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penamaluru police on Saturday night busted a prostitution racket in three different places and held 19 persons, including 12 women for allegedly running the flesh trade under the guise of massage parlours and spa centres.

After receiving several complaints from the public over alleged prostitution racket being carried out in the houses, the Penamaluru police kept a vigil on the identified places and raided three houses on Saturday night at around 9 pm, and caught as many as 12 women, including two organisers, five customers and two organisers, red-handedly.

“The accused were found running the flesh trade on the pretext of spa centres and massage parlours at Tadigadapa 100-feet road, Srinivasa Nagar and Poranki village. Also, the accused also had an online business,” Penamaluru police inspector Kishore Kumar said.

According to the inspector, of the three locations, one house belongs to Penamaluru head constable Kishore, which he had reportedly given on rent to a spa centre organiser. “We are verifying the role of the head constable. A departmental inquiry is on to ascertain the facts and role of constable, if any,” the inspector added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Penamaluru prostitution racket flesh trade
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp