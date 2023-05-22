Penamaluru police busts prostitution racket, 19 held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penamaluru police on Saturday night busted a prostitution racket in three different places and held 19 persons, including 12 women for allegedly running the flesh trade under the guise of massage parlours and spa centres.

After receiving several complaints from the public over alleged prostitution racket being carried out in the houses, the Penamaluru police kept a vigil on the identified places and raided three houses on Saturday night at around 9 pm, and caught as many as 12 women, including two organisers, five customers and two organisers, red-handedly.

“The accused were found running the flesh trade on the pretext of spa centres and massage parlours at Tadigadapa 100-feet road, Srinivasa Nagar and Poranki village. Also, the accused also had an online business,” Penamaluru police inspector Kishore Kumar said.

According to the inspector, of the three locations, one house belongs to Penamaluru head constable Kishore, which he had reportedly given on rent to a spa centre organiser. “We are verifying the role of the head constable. A departmental inquiry is on to ascertain the facts and role of constable, if any,” the inspector added.

