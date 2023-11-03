Bhavani Deeksha conferment at Durga temple in Vijayawada from November 23 to 27 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The annual ritual of Bhavani Deeksha conferment will be observed from November 23 to 27 and the relinquishment will be observed between January 3 and 7 next year, said the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao announced on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, Rama Rao and Durga temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu stated that the temple authorities are making arrangements atop Indrakeeladri and downhill to tackle the heavy rush of devotees for the conferment ritual, scheduled to be held in the month of Karthika.

He added the Bhavani priests would be conferring 41 days of Deeksha to devotees from November 23 to 27 and Ardha Mandala Deeksha (21 days of Deeksha) between December 13 and 17. The conferment of Deeksha would begin on Kartika Sudda Ekadasi and would conclude on Kartika Pournami on November 27.

Elaborating on the process, the EO maintained that rituals such as ‘Vigneshwara Puja’, ‘Kalasa Sthapana’ and ‘Punyahavachanam’ will be performed in the temple, marking the commencement of the ritual. All the arjitha sevas will be cancelled during both the conferment and relinquishment rituals, he added.

On the grand success of the annual Dasara festivities which were held in Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri from October 15 to 13, EO Rama Rao informed the temple received a revenue of Rs 14.71 crore through the sale of laddu prasadams, darshan tickets, services and devotee donations.

“The Dasara festivities recorded an increase of devotees by two lakh when compared to last year, with more than 10 lakh pilgrims attending the festivity. More than 25 lakh laddu prasadams were prepared during the festivities,” he said.

