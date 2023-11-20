Home Cities Vijayawada

1,650 runners participate in three categories of Vijayawada Marathon

The collector emphasised the government’s commitment to sports, mentioning allocated funds for training young individuals in various sports.

People taking part in the Half Marathon held in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ramavath Ramesh Chandra, completing the Half Marathon (21 km) in 1.15.37 hours, and Shaik Mazhabkarishma, finishing in 1.57.20 hours, emerged as the victors in the 8th Vijayawada Marathon organised by Vijayawada Runners Society. The event, held on Sunday, witnessed a blazing display of athleticism, with 1,650 runners participating in the three categories of Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k runs.

Themed ‘Go Long-Go Strong,’ the marathon was inaugurated by the chief guest, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, at the Gymkhana ground. Rao acknowledged the role of the Vijayawada Runners Society in elevating the district, renowned for its international athletes, onto the global stage through organised marathons. He highlighted the transformative power of running, citing its benefits in enhancing endurance, stamina, mental resilience, and physical strength.

The collector emphasised the government’s commitment to sports, mentioning allocated funds for training young individuals in various sports. S Narasimha Reddy, Commissioner of Customs and GST and Special Chief Guest, underscored the numerous benefits of running, including weight loss, stress reduction, and the strengthening of bones and muscles.

During the closing ceremony, Tadavarthy Mani Deepak, the organiser and founder of Vijayawada Runners, announced the winners in the Marathon, 10k, and 5k categories. Dilli Rao presented mementoes and certificates of appreciation to winners, participants, and volunteers.

