Vignan University’s entrance test last date is February 25

Published: 23rd November 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dean of Admissions, Dr KV Krishna Kishore announced applications for the test can be obtained at Vignan institutes and offices in various locations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The last date for applying for VSAT-2024, the entrance test for various courses at Vignan’s University is February 25. V-C Prof P Nagabhushan on Wednesday outlined the institution’s ambitious goals.

The University has released admission notifications for a diverse range of courses, covering fields such as B.Tech, BPharmacy, BBA, BCA, BSc, BA LLB, BBA LLB, BSc (Hons) Agriculture, MTech, MBA, MCA, M.Sc Chemistry, MA English, and PhD (VSAT – 2024) for the academic year 2024-25.

Prof Nagabhushan emphasised the wide array of courses available, spanning traditional fields like B.Tech, Agriculture, and Biotechnology, as well as emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Business Systems, Data Science, and IoT.

Dean of Admissions, Dr KV Krishna Kishore announced applications for the test can be obtained at Vignan institutes and offices in various locations, including Guntur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, and Rajamahendravaram.

Online applications are also accepted through the University’s website at www.vignan.ac.in.
Dr Krishna Kishore explained on the scholarship structure.

