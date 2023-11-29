GEF, UNIDO hold assessment meet on l12-crore Vijayawada Municipal Corporation project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation, comprising representatives from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), held an extensive assessment meeting at the Command Control Room in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Tuesday.

The primary focus of the mission was to evaluate the progress of the GEF-funded VMC project, amounting to approximately 12 crore, and to review ongoing and proposed projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. As part of the assessment, the team visited the Jindal Waste to Energy plant in Guntur.

VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundarkar addressed the delegation, providing insights into the GEF-funded project, titled ‘Rejuvenation of STPs and DP Stations and Installation of Biogas Energy Plants in VMC.’

He emphasised the project’s impact on reducing carbon emissions and lowering Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels, aligning with National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms. The discussion also touched upon various PPP projects in Vijayawada, such as E3 & Rajiv Gandhi Park, KL Rao Park, and others.

Following the meeting, the team conducted a field visit to the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of VMC. The GEF-UNIDO Sustainable Cities Impact Programme (SCIAP) initiative is being implemented in 28 cities across 11 developing nations, including five pilot cities in India, namely Mysuru, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vijayawada, and Guntur.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, SCIAP aims to contribute to sustainable development by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.The four key components under UNIDO SCIAP India in Vijayawada include strategic sustainable city planning, investment and technology demonstration projects, capacity building for municipal officials and elected representatives in water and sanitation sectors, and assistance in improving the financial creditworthiness of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The assessment mission, led by representatives from GEF and UNIDO, included Neeraj Kumar Negi, Senior Evaluation Officer, GEF, Washington DC, USA; Alexander Francis Burger, International Expert of Public-Private Participation (PPP) at Independent Evaluation Office, GEF, Washington DC, USA; Nand Pal Singh, Senior Technical Advisor, SCIAP India, UNIDO, New Delhi; and Venkata Ramana Rao Perkari, Urban Technology & Investment Specialist (City Coordinator), SCIAP India, Vijayawada, and Guntur.

This mission underscores the commitment of GEF and UN Industrial Development Organisation to promoting sustainable development in urban centers and ensuring the success of projects aligned with global environmental goals.

