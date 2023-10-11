Home Cities Vijayawada

Five SRM professors among world’s top two per cent scientists

The faculty has been named for their ground-breaking research advancements in their respective domains.

Published: 11th October 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Five professors of SRM University-AP were among the world’s top 2% of scientists | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five professors of SRM University-AP were among the world’s top 2% of scientists.

Associate professors of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering Dr Karthik Rajendran, and Dr Rangabhashiyam Selvasembian (HoD), assistant professors of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Dr Randhir Kumar and Dr Kshira Sagar Sahoo, and assistant professor of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Dr Divya Chaturvedi, Assistant Professor found a spot in the 2023 edition of the Stanford University World Top 2% Scientists Database.

University vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora congratulated the faculty on the incredible achievement. Dr Karthik Rajendran said the feat will significantly contribute to SRM University-AP’s NIRF and QS rankings.“This ranking is critical in enhancing global recognition and further propelling the institute’s reputation as a research-intensive university in international research frontiers,” Dr Rangabhashiyam observed. The faculty has been named for their ground-breaking research advancements in their respective domains.

