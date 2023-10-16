EESL signs pact with AEEE to enhance energy efficiency

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and, Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AE) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to chart a course for cooperation between the two organisations, delineating vital strategies to enhance energy efficiency in various proactive states like AP.

Key collaborative initiatives of the MoU delineate a roadmap for comprehensive collaboration, emphasising essential areas such as information exchange, joint research, and capacity-building endeavours. Immediate action has begun in the sphere of space cooling, where the focus lies on expediting the manufacturing and adoption of energy-efficient fans.

During interaction with CEO of EESL Vishal Kapoor on various aspects of said that MOU, AEEE chairman Sateesh informed based on the report of AE ranking ie. Energy Efficiency Index for around 10 State, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) have announced ranking front runner States, including Andhra Pradesh, of State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI), 2021-22 which has motivated several other Non-Ranking States.

