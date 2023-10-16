Neolithic rock art of stag found in Palnadu village

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rock bruising (etching) of a stag and man dating back to Neolithic period were spotted at Gundala-Veerlavagu valley on the outskirts of Koppunu village at Macharla mandal in Palnadu.

Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation E Sivanagi Reddy on Sunday chanced upon the rock art while conducting a survey in and around Koppunuru and Gundala under the heritage awareness campaign called ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’. Ruins of a Vaishnavaite temple can be found on the right side of Veerula vagu, dating back to the Kakatiya period (13th century CE).

On their way back, Reddy, accompanied by local youngster M Durgempudi Yuganadhreddy and Macharla-based historian Pavuluri Satish, continued exploring the deep and narrow gorge that had a number of prehistoric rock shelters. He was surprised to find a rock bruising just a kilometre away from the ruins of the temple towards Koppunuru village. It measured 20 cm in length and 15 cm in height.

Reddy added that there was another bruising of a human figure, delineated with stone tools and implements by the Neolithic folk during their stay at the seasonable camps. Farther away from the rock bruising, the archaeologist also noticed hand prints made with white pigment, dating back to the Iron Age.

