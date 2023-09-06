Vijayawada railway station gets coveted Platinum rating of IGBC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an incredible achievement, Vijayawada Railway Station was certified with a Platinum rating by IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) on Tuesday.

In the recertification process this year, Vijayawada railway station outperformed and immensely improvised its amenities in almost all aspects compared to the 2019 Gold Standard Rating and clinched the Platinum standard IGBC Rating.

Expressing happiness, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil said, “IGBC Platinum Rating is a testament to hard work and determination of our staff to improve the environmental standards and excel in offering quality and eco-friendly services to our esteemed passengers at Vijayawada Station.”

DRM lauded the hard work of EnHM, the electrical maintenance department, who were instrumental in achieving the Platinum IGBC rating. He stated that energy-efficient and solid waste management measures undertaken by the station Staff in the last few years made a huge difference.

Green Rating certification was mandated by the National Green Tribunal in the year 2017 and as a first initiative, the station has processed for green certification and achieved the Gold rating at the end of the year 2019 with the then-optimised facilities and provisions.

Since the certificate is valid for three years, it is processed for renewal in the current year. The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) with the support of the Environment Directorate of Indian Railways has developed the Green Railway Stations rating system to facilitate the adoption of green concepts, thereby reducing the adverse environmental impacts and enhancing the overall commuter experience.

