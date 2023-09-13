Home Cities Vijayawada

South Zone offers wheat, rice for Open Market Sale scheme

The price of normal rice is Rs 2,900 per quintal  and Rs 2,973 for fortified rice (boiled/raw) with applicable taxes.

Published: 13th September 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Fifty per cent of the rice produced in Arani was exported to various states in south India and countries like Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa | S Dinesh

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | S Dinesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Food Corporation of India’s Open Market Sale scheme (OMSS) (domestic), regional offices under South Zone, including AP, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, (including Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands) have offered 2,29,909 MT of wheat and 3,68,460 MT of rice. The existing price for one quintal FAQ (fair average quality) wheat is Rs 2,150 and Rs 2,125 for URS (under relaxed specifications) wheat.

The price of normal rice is Rs 2,900 per quintal  and Rs 2,973 for fortified rice (boiled/raw) with applicable taxes. Of the total quantity offered by the South Zone, 82,960 MT of wheat and 1,080 MT of rice has been sold so far. FCI general manager (AP ) Chandrasekhar Joshi said, “An eligible bidder can bid for wheat for a minimum quantity of 10 MT and maximum of 100 MT. Traders are eligible to bid for rice for a minimum of 10 MT and maximum of 1,000 MT. The bidder must have a FSSAI license, GST/Trade Tax Registration, PAN and he must declare his existing wheat stock holding in the WSP Portal.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wheat rice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp