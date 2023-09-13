South Zone offers wheat, rice for Open Market Sale scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Food Corporation of India’s Open Market Sale scheme (OMSS) (domestic), regional offices under South Zone, including AP, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, (including Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands) have offered 2,29,909 MT of wheat and 3,68,460 MT of rice. The existing price for one quintal FAQ (fair average quality) wheat is Rs 2,150 and Rs 2,125 for URS (under relaxed specifications) wheat. The price of normal rice is Rs 2,900 per quintal and Rs 2,973 for fortified rice (boiled/raw) with applicable taxes. Of the total quantity offered by the South Zone, 82,960 MT of wheat and 1,080 MT of rice has been sold so far. FCI general manager (AP ) Chandrasekhar Joshi said, “An eligible bidder can bid for wheat for a minimum quantity of 10 MT and maximum of 100 MT. Traders are eligible to bid for rice for a minimum of 10 MT and maximum of 1,000 MT. The bidder must have a FSSAI license, GST/Trade Tax Registration, PAN and he must declare his existing wheat stock holding in the WSP Portal.”