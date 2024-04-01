AWARA hosts weekly nature camp for kids on Krishna riverfront

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) hosted its weekly Nature Camp for Children on Sunday morning, drawing over a hundred children accompanied by their parents and grandparents to the picturesque Krishna riverfront under the Kanaka Durga Bridge near Tadepalli, Guntur district.

Dr Bikash Sahu, Director of Cardiac Transplant Services, had the honor of flagging off the 1k sand run as the guest of honor, commending AWARA’s dedicated efforts towards river cleanliness and conservation.

Legal Arbitrator- Mediator Kamaxi Sambari praised the innovative training programmes designed for the holistic development of young children.

Following the run, attendees enjoyed group storytelling, poetry recitals, yoga competitions, and singing sessions in Telugu language.

A highlight of the event was a demonstration by a group of child swimmers trained at the AWARA Swim and Rescue Academy, showcasing their effortless swim across the rivulet.

The programme concluded with swim lessons conducted by women and child coach D Sakuntaladevi, with assistance from Soujanya Velineni and lifeguard Pankaj Kumar.

Parents and members of the public interested in enrolling for swim and lifesaving skills training can do so by sending a WhatsApp message to 9494126812, said organisers.