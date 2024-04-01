CREDAI unveils Wall of Kindness in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Joint secretary of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) National for the South Zone B Rajasrinivas, emphasised that alongside business, community service stands as a primary duty of CREDAI.

He attended as the chief guest for the inauguration of the Wall of Kindness, a charitable concept organised by CREDAI at Guru Nanak Nagar in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The event saw the distribution of clothes to the underprivileged, as well as books and sandals to students. President of CREDAI Vijayawada city Dasari Rambabu presided over the meeting.

Rajasrinivas highlighted CREDAI’s commitment to conducting various service programmes under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. As part of this endeavour, a ‘Wall of Kindness’ premise has been set in Guru Nanak Nagar. Builder Ravindra Kumar generously allocated valuable land for this concept, expressing happiness in contributing to aiding the less fortunate.

He noted that the initiative aims to provide assistance to the needy by accepting and distributing clothes, shoes, books, and other essentials donated by compassionate individuals.

Chairman of CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, Alla Siva Reddy, reiterated steadfast commitment to community service, underscoring the Wall of Kindness concept as a testament to this dedication.

YV Ramana Rao, the President of CREDAI AP, lauded the Vijayawada team’s approach to aiding the less fortunate through the Wall of Kindness initiative under the CSR.