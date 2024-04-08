112 teams from various engineering colleges take part in iTECH HACKTECH at CIT

VIJAYAWADA: Chalapathi Institute of Technology (CIT), Mothadaka conducted regional round of PSF iTech HACKTECH in association with SAP on Sunday. The event was inaugurated by Secretary & Correspondent Y Sujith Kumar.

Principal Dr K Kiran Kumar said a total of 112 teams from three States and from various engineering colleges have participated in the competitions and presented their ideas through power point presentation to the jury members.

The main themes of the event are Disaster Management, Green Credit Management and Revolutionising Tomorrow: Harnessing. The designated persons from SAP S Bharath Prasad and Jayanth Bagare attended the programme as observers. As many as 10 panels with 20 jury members were formed to select the best ideas from the 112 participant teams. Around 10 best ideas were selected for next round.