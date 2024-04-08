949 poll violation complaints resolved: NTR Collector

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 949 complaints have been successfully resolved, out of the total 964 complaints received through various channels and platforms since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), said NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao.

In a released on Sunday, he said that the complaints were received through voter helpline, the National Grievance Services Portal (NGSP), and others. The remaining pleas will be addressed soon as they are currently under investigation.

According to the Collector, among the complaints received, 124 were reported through the Voter Helpline (1950) and all have been resolved.

Similarly, out of 305 complaints received via NGSP, 304 have been successfully resolved. Additionally, 20 out of 21 complaints received through the WhatsApp number (9154970454) have been addressed, and all 21 complaints received through the call centre (0866-2570051) have been resolved.

Furthermore, 39 out of 42 complaints received through the Complaint Management System (CMS) have been resolved, along with nine out of 13 complaints received through CEO Mails.

A total of 389 complaints were received through the cVIGIL app, with all of them scrutinised and resolved. These included 50 complaints related to Tiruvuru constituency, six related to Vijayawada West, 47 related to Vijayawada Central, 70 related to Vijayawada East, 18 related to Mylavaram, 107 related to Nandigama, and 87 related to Jaggaypeta constituency.

Additionally, four complaints were received from other areas and polling stations.