18-year-old girl beats up eve-teaser in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: An 18-year-old woman, who is studying in her first year at Lady Ampthill College in Machilipatnam, thrashed an eve-teaser in the city.

Three youngsters had been harassing her with objectionable and abusive language for few days. On Tuesday evening, she caught one of the three teasers and started beating him with a stick in front of onlookers. The video, showing the eve-teaser partially naked, went viral on social media platforms.

Speaking to mediapersons, her husband Sai said, “Three youths teased my wife, Raga Lalitha, with objectionable language on Saturday. We searched for them and finally caught one of them on Wednesday. We handed him over to the police.”

Machilipatnam Town SI K Gangadhar said that Kartik, Sandeep, and Rajesh teased pedestrian P Raga Lalitha of Bandar Kota near Ganganamma temple. Later, Sai, husband of Lalitha, and his friends Amptil and Prasad caught Sandeep and beat him with a stick. After the issue came to their notice, they filed cases against both parties, he added.