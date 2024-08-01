Administer TB BCG vaccine to curb disease in adults: Andhra health commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare C Hari Kiran instructed officials to achieve targets in administering the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine to prevent tuberculosis (TB) and other mycobacterial infections in adults. He also directed them to design Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID numbers while administering the vaccine.

During a review of the National TB Elimination Programme with the departmental officials at the Health and Medical Department’s headquarters on Wednesday, he stated that 17.78 lakh people have been administered the TB BCG vaccine to date. Efforts must continue to achieve the target of vaccinating 50 lakh individuals.

He suggested approaching industrialists to supply nutritional food baskets to TB patients and directed district officials to collaborate with district industrial departments for effective implementation of the food basket distribution program. He also instructed the preparation of proposals for setting up additional laboratories as needed.

He further noted that 35 per cent to 40 per cent of people are affected by TB annually across the country and stressed that all efforts should be made to make the State TB-free by 2025. Proposals for filling vacant positions in the TB department should be prepared, he added.

State TB Joint Director, Dr T Ramesh, said 84,000 TB cases were detected last year in the State, and 43,000 cases were detected from January to June this year. He said 94% of patients were treated and cured.