Andhra advances energy efficiency with new initiatives

VIJAYAWADA: Giving priority to energy efficiency and conservation, the State has been taking proactive steps by involving all stake holders.

During the meeting of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) held at Vidyut Soudha on Thursday, BAVP Kumar Reddy, CEO of State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) briefed about the initiatives being taken on conservation and energy efficiency. The meeting was convened by A Chandrasekhar Reddy, BEE Regional Media Advisor, Southern Region aiming at adopting an exclusive media plan and communication strategies on energy saving programmes.

The CEO briefed on the implementation of energy efficiency demonstration projects, and other energy conservation initiatives.

He explained about projects implemented in Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, Andhra Bhavan, New Delhi, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, government and dental hospitals, Vijayawada and 130 government schools.

Energy conservation initiatives are notified in 123 urban local bodies and the State has come up with “AP Cool Surface Policy 2023-28” to bring down the impact of heat on buildings in urban areas. APSECM established 1,000 energy clubs in various educational Institutes besides implementing Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) mission activities to benefit a cross section of people.

As part of a media campaign, APSECM had broadcast three radio jingles in four FM channels besides screening four short videos on 1,158 theatre screens. Short videos were screened in four bus depots besides organising National Energy Conservation Week 2023, State Energy Conservation Award competition.