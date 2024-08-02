Andhra Collector reveals World Breastfeeding Week posters, banners

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector DK Balaji unveiled posters, banners, and pamphlets related to World Breastfeeding Week on Thursday at the District Collector’s Chamber in Machilipatnam, marking the launch of the awareness programme from August 1 to 7.

Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma, District Health Officer Dr G Geetabai, District Coordinator for Health Services Dr Sravan Kumar and Principal of Government Medical College Dr N Sundarachari participated in the inauguration programme.

The Collector emphasised that the mother’s colostrum is the first vaccine for the child. He urged field staff to educate people on the importance of breastfeeding the child within an hour of birth.

“Within the first hour of birth, breast milk is life-saving for the baby. The mother’s thick yellow milk in the first hour provides the most essential nutrients,” said Balaji. He highlighted breastfeeding reduces the chances of high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity in children. Breastfeeding women also have a lower risk of breast, uterine, and ovarian cancers. Additionally, breastfeeding helps in shedding excess weight and enhances the bond between mother and child.

“Breast milk, the first food of a newborn baby, provides immunity and complete nutrition. There is no alternative to breast milk, and our aim is to ensure that every child receives it,” he added.

He reiterated that no other milk can match the nutritional properties of breast milk.