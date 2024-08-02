Control sickle cell anemia in tribal areas, says Andhra Health Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Health & Family Welfare Department Commissioner and National Health Mission (NHM) Managing Director (MD) C Harikiran instructed the officials to take strong measures to control sickle cell anemia in tribal areas.
Harikiran reviewed the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission at the Medical and Health Department’s head office in Mangalagiri APIIC Towers on Thursday. The Commissioner said, “The affected people should be screened according to the Central government guidelines, and this process should continue uninterrupted.” He announced plans to hold a video conference with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officers.
Harikiran suggested that the eradication programme should be taken as a challenge and driven to saturation levels using innovative methods. He mentioned that he would address the topic at the State-level district Collectors’ meeting on August 5, emphasising the importance of achieving Sustainable Development Goals.
He noted that, “In July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission, aiming to eradicate the disease in the country by 2047. The Centre has set a target of screening 1,990,277 victims aged between zero and 40 years in Andhra Pradesh over three years. So far, 8,80,560 people have been screened, with 19,046 identified as sickle cell anemia carriers and 1,684 diagnosed with the disease.
Following the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a sickle cell status ID card will be issued to every person who has been screened. To date, 2,85,397 cards have been issued, and another 1,39,888 cards will be issued soon. The patients will receive free blood, he added.
He also inquired about the PM’s National Dialysis Programme, which has been implemented in the State since 2016. Sickle Cell Anemia Project Officer Dr Naresh Kumar reported that 49 dialysis centres are currently operational in government hospitals, with plans to set up nine more centres.
The Commissioner suggested steps to speedup scanning, such as X-ray, CT scan, and MRI, to patients visiting government hospitals. He noted that linking the patient’s OP ID to the scanning ID would expedite the process.
He reviewed the performance of X-ray, CT scan, and MRI scan free diagnosis centres in government hospitals under the National Health Mission. Dr Naresh Kumar explained that the free diagnosis programme is being implemented in 156 district and regional government hospitals and social health centres.