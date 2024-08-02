Control sickle cell anemia in tribal areas, says Andhra Health Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Health & Family Welfare Department Commissioner and National Health Mission (NHM) Managing Director (MD) C Harikiran instructed the officials to take strong measures to control sickle cell anemia in tribal areas.

Harikiran reviewed the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission at the Medical and Health Department’s head office in Mangalagiri APIIC Towers on Thursday. The Commissioner said, “The affected people should be screened according to the Central government guidelines, and this process should continue uninterrupted.” He announced plans to hold a video conference with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officers.

Harikiran suggested that the eradication programme should be taken as a challenge and driven to saturation levels using innovative methods. He mentioned that he would address the topic at the State-level district Collectors’ meeting on August 5, emphasising the importance of achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted that, “In July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission, aiming to eradicate the disease in the country by 2047. The Centre has set a target of screening 1,990,277 victims aged between zero and 40 years in Andhra Pradesh over three years. So far, 8,80,560 people have been screened, with 19,046 identified as sickle cell anemia carriers and 1,684 diagnosed with the disease.