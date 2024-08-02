Two-day District Collectors’ conference at Andhra Secretariat on August 5, 6

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia has informed that a two-day conference of the District Collectors will be held at the State Secretariat on August 5 and 6. The first day meeting will be exclusively with the District Collectors, and a joint meeting of the Collectors and the district SPs will be held on the second day.

Reviewing the arrangements for the meeting with Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Jayalakshmi and other officials at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Sisodia said the inaugural session of the Collectors Conference will be held from 10 to 11 am on August 5. It will commence at 10 am and continue till 6 pm on both the days, he said.

Directing NTR District Collector G Srijana to look after the transportation and accommodation for the Collectors and SPs attending the conference, Sisodia asked Guntur Collector Nagalakshmi to provide required staff for it. Guntur Range Inspector General Sarvashresth Tripathi and the Special Protection Force at the State Secretariat have been instructed to take care of security and fire safety.

The General Administration Department has been asked to send invitations to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, Chief Secretary and other higher officials for the conference.

The IT, Planning and I&PR departments have been asked to make arrangements for PowerPoint presentation, audio and video system, media coverage, minutes record and other things.

Additional Chief Commissioner of Land Administration N Prabhakar Reddy, Director (Planning) R Rambabu and other officials were present.