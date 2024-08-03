6k pupils to attend I-Day fete at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector G Srujana has emphasised the need for swift completion of all arrangements to ensure a grand celebration of the 78th Independence Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, Vijayawada.

Dr Srujana convened a meeting with officials to review preparations for the State-level event on Friday.

The Collector stressed that by August 15, all necessary arrangements must be finalised. The celebrations will feature Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor Abdul Nazir along with ministers and high-ranking officials.

She instructed the education department that over 6,000 students will attend the event, and provisions for breakfast and drinking water should be arranged. The electricity department was instructed to set up generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply, while the medical and health department instructed to set up special medical camps equipped with emergency medicines. She instructed the Information and Public Relations Department to oversee the setup of public addressing systems and special live telecasts of the event.

Authorities from the police, municipal, revenue, R&B, TRANSCO, fire, APSRTC, medical and health, and civil supply departments are tasked with ensuring that arrangements are completed without any shortcomings. The general administration department will handle VIP passes according to protocol.

Srujana instructed officials to have the premises ready with complete arrangements by the time rehearsals of tableaux begin. Any issues encountered in managing the arrangements should be reported immediately.