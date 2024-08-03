Andhra Pradesh: Collector urges principals to extend kitchen garden programme to more schools

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector DK Balaji instructed officials on Friday in a coordination meeting to upload the necessary services and requirements for all schools in the district onto the Vidyanjali portal, managed by the Education Department.

The meeting took place at the Collectorate, where he instructed them to collect the address, phone numbers, and email ids of alumni. This information will help Education Department urge alumni to provide necessary facilities and services to their respective schools.

The Collector highlighted the success of the nutritional kitchen garden programme, noting that it has been initiated in almost 83 schools in the district. He urged principals to take appropriate measures to extend this programme to remaining schools. He asked principals to document their schools’ daily progress with pictures and share them in the designated WhatsApp group.

Balaji stated as part of ‘Na Mokka Na Badhyata’ sapling programme, each sapling should be named after a student, fostering a sense of connection between the student and the sapling.

He said strict measures must be implemented to ensure the effective execution of the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal scheme. MEOs must inspect schools daily to verify the quality and adhere to the menu of the midday meals, issuing necessary instructions to Head Masters and cooking agencies.