Andhra Pradesh Chambers evolves roadmap for growth

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), led by its president Potluri Bhaskara Rao, met Ministers TG Bharath (Industries & Commerce) and Kondapalli Srinivas (MSME), and N Yuvaraj, Secretary (Industries & Commerce), on Friday, and submitted a ‘Roadmap (2024-29) for the Rapid Economic Development of Andhra Pradesh’, which comprises sector-wise suggestions covering 28 major areas.

The Ministers and the Secretary lauded the initiative of AP Chambers in identifying the issues plaguing various sectors, and offering suggestions to address them. They promised to consider the inputs while drafting the new policies.

AP Chambers explained to them its efforts to motivate and mobilise NRI investments from the US. The delegation mentioned the various virtual and physical meetings that were organised in the US a month ago to highlight the strengths and potential of AP, and to attract potential investments to the State. Around 400 NRIs participated in the meetings, and evinced keen interest in investing in AP, and AP Chambers will play a crucial role to channelise these investments, the delegation said.

AP Chambers brought the non-availability of silica and quartz sand in the State, to the notice of the Ministers. The minister promised to resolve the matter within 2-3 days.

It also urged the Ministers to cancel GO 5 and 6in the State.