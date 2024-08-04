Andhra Pradesh: Pumped storage project to come up in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure grid stability and meet peak power demand without purchasing from other sources at high costs, the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) is committed to set up a 1,350 MW (9x150 MW) pumped storage project at Upper Sileru in the Alluri Sitharamaraju district.

The project has received a positive response from the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), which recommended granting Environmental Clearance.

During a virtual meeting on Saturday with officials, APGENCO Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu emphasised the need for a detailed action plan to fast-track the project.

The project, which is included in the Prime Minister’s 100 days programme, is crucial for meeting the State’s increasing energy demand.

He stated that the project cost is around Rs 7,380 crore and will provide approximately 10 million units per day during peak hours. KVN Chakradhar Babu expressed gratitude to Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand for his support and praised the APGENCO and Upper Sileru teams for their efforts.