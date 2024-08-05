Disregard to helmet rule to blame for more deaths

VIJAYAWADA: More than 50% of the deaths reported in 694 road accidents from January to June this year could have been avoided if two-wheeler riders and drivers of four-wheelers had worn helmets or seat belts. These findings were revealed in a report submitted by the officials of the Road Transport Department during the district road safety committee meeting held recently. Officials highlighted their ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts while driving.

Police officials also informed the road safety committee chairman about the enforcement drives conducted under the ‘No Accident Day’ initiative. They noted that while the number of accidents has decreased, the number of fatalities remains a concern.

According to the district road safety committee, a total of 694 accidents were reported in the NTR district, averaging 116 per month. These accidents resulted in 209 deaths and 620 injuries over the past six months.

“Though the number of road accidents in the NTR district has decreased compared to the previous year, the number of deaths has slightly increased due to the lack of protective gear,” NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu told TNIE.