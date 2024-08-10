Coromandel installs RO water plant at ZP school, Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Coromandel International Limited successfully installed an RO water plant at Zilla Parishad High School at KV Palli village in Kanigiri mandal, of Prakasam district, Guntur Zone.

The villagers and the school staff gave a warm reception to the chief guest, Coromandel International Ltd vice president GV Subbareddy, and others. Puja was performed before the operation of the RO water plant. Subba Reddy highlighted the vital role of farmers in feeding the nation,

He also emphasised the CRS initiatives by the firm. He said they have installed 99 RO water plants in the entire Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.