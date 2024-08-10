National Science Day celebrations held at Vignan University, Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Dr MYS Prasad, former Director of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, delivered a special lecture on ‘Satellite Launching’ as part of the National Space Day celebrations at Vignan University on Friday.

Dr Prasad, who served as the Chandrayaan-I mission director, shared his expertise with students, detailing the procedures and methodologies followed in various PSLV and GSLV satellite launches. He emphasised the critical precautions necessary to ensure satellites reach their designated orbits and discussed the different components used in satellites, their weights, and specific objectives.

He provided insights into the application of various engineering disciplines in space missions and informed students about the intricacies of space exploration. He covered topics such as the technical aspects of space missions, the operations of the International Space Station (ISS), and other aspects. Vignan chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah, vice-chancellor Prof. P Nagabhushan, and registrar Dr MS Raghunathan and others were present.