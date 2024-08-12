Vijayawada: SCR employee secures second place in long jump

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada, Commercial Department, Office Superintendent G Kartheeka, secured second place in the long jump with a 6.26-metre leap and third in the triple jump with 12.83 metres at the 89th All India Inter Railway Athletics Championships in Rae Bareli from August 9 to 11, 2024. Kartheeka’s performance highlighted her athletic skill and dedication, bringing pride to SCR. The event featured top athletes from various railway zones, making her achievements even more impressive.

Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, Narendra A Patil, congratulated Kartheeka, stating her success reflects her commitment and passion for athletics, inspiring support for employees pursuing sports. “Her success motivates us to support and encourage our employees to pursue their sporting interests, he added.